There’s a Film Screening of Riders of the Liquid Plains at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, February 29th. The film showcases the most stunning wave riding action footage of all time! See wave superstars like Kai Lenny, Antoine Martin, Sarah Hauser, Morgan Noireaux, Bernd Roediger, Levi Siver, Camille Juban, and Maria Andrés in action. $15/adults, $3/keiki (18 & under). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

