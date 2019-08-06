Exploring Maui’s Greenways Will Meet Up at Honokowai Marketplace on Saturday, August 10th. Every second Saturday of the month, the Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League has a guided cycling tour. This month’s ride will start in Honokowai and head to Honolua Bay (intermediate), then all the way to Nakalele (advanced). The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 peeps and registration is required. Go online for more information. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina); mauibike.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Bicycling League

