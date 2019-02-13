The Exploring Maui’s Greenways Series begins with Maui Bicycle League on Saturday, February 16th. The Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League is offering a new guided tour series every second Saturday of the month. The inaugural ride will travel from Honokowai to Honolua Bay (intermediate), or all the way to Nakalele for advanced riders. The ride is limited to 30 people. Register online. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina); mauibike.org
photo courtesy of Kelsey Colpitts
Comments