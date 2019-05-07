Explore Maui’s Greenways meets at Honokowai Marketplace on Saturday, May 11th. The event is a part of Maui Bicycling League’s guided tour series. Led by trained ride leaders, the event is intended for intermediate and advance riders, and limited to 30 participants. This month’s sponsors are Ridesmart Maui and Boss Frogs. Go online for more information and to register. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina); mauibike.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Zachary Long

