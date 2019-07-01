Drive: Women’s Golf Day at Ka’anapali Golf Resort

Drive: Women’s Golf Day is happening at Ka’anapali Golf Resort on Thursday, July 4th. In conjunction with Women’s Golf Day, the event is a fundraiser for Maui United Way and Women Helping Women. It’s free for the first 100 women who register online, and will feature golf, music, games, prizes, and a super fun night on the range. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); womenhelpingwomenmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Women Helping Women
