Councilmember Hokama Expresses Support for Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Today, it was announced by the Maui Jim Maui Invitational that this year’s event will be moved from the Lahaina Civic Center to Asheville, North Carolina. The decision was made as a result of the ongoing circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmember Riki Hokama, chair of the Council’s Healthy Families and Communities Committee which oversees the Department of Parks and Recreation, received confirmation earlier today from tournament owner KemperLesnik that this year’s edition will not take place on Maui.

“I realize that these are unprecedented times due to the ongoing pandemic, and I understand the very tough decision to relocate this year’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” Hokama said.

KemperLesnik is committed to continuing to highlight Maui County during telecasts and promotion of the 2020 event.

“KemperLesnik has long been a tremendous partner of the County of Maui, and I support the Maui Invitational as it looks forward to a successful 2020 event and return to Maui in 2021” said Hokama.

The 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field is set to feature Oregon, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Butler, Texas A&M, Houston, St. Mary’s and host Chaminade of Honolulu.

Press Release by:

Riki Hokama, Chair

Healthy Families and Communities Committee, Maui County Council

Photo courtesy: http:/mauicounty.us/hokama/

Share this: Print

Comments

comments