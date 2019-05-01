The Champions Cup will happen at Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch on Sunday, May 5th. If you love tennis, then this event is for you! See tennis legend John McEnroe play live in Hawai‘i alongside Michael Chang, Tommy Haas, and Mark Philippoussis. The event will feature two one-set semifinal matches, and a championship match between the winners. $30+. 2pm. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Drive, Lahaina); (808) 667-5200; invescoseries.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/John McEnroe Tennis Academy

