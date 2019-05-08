The 40th Annual Na Holo Wahine 5k & 1 Mile Walk will be at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Sunday, May 12th. Maui’s only all-women’s race/walk event will feature both a 5k and a 1-mile walk. All proceeds will benefit The Maui Farm, a community based non profit that provides farm-based and family-centered programs that teach essential life skills to those in need. Go online for more information and to register. $15-$30. 7-10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); virr.clubexpress.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Valley Isle Road Runners

