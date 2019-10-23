Aloha Classic at Ho‘okipa Beach Park

The 2019 Aloha Classic will be happening at Ho‘okipa Beach Park from Sunday, October 27th until Wednesday, October 30th. The Aloha Classic is considered the most prestigious windsurfing event on earth with a huge array of internationally renowned windsurfers and waves! See who wins the world titles! Participants include Kai Lenny, Philip Koster (Germany), Ricardo Campello (Venezuela), Jaeger Stone (Australia), Marcilio Browne (Brazil), Antoine Martin (Guadeloupe / France), Thomas Traversa (France), as well as local giants like Morgan Noireaux, Bernd Roediger, Levi Siver, and Robby Naish. Ho‘okipa Beach Park, (Mile #9 Hana Hwy., Paia); internationalwindsurfingtour.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/International Windsurfing Tour

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events