Attend the Albatross Golf Adventures event at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Monday, October 7th. Albatross Golf Adventures is Hawai‘i’s newest guided golf tour, and the event will celebrate fan experience with special guests like Jose Canseco, Jim McMahon, and Zoe Klopfer. Live entertainment will be provided by Henry Kapono and Kathy Collins, and the silent auction will benefit The First Tee of Hawaii. $51.85. 7pm-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-1943; albatrossgolfadventures.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Albatross Golf Adventures

