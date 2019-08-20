Aikido Ki Principles Public Workshop at Maui Ki-Aikido

The Aikido Ki Principles Public Workshop is happening at Maui Ki-Aikido on Saturday, August 24th. Available to teens and adults, the class will be taught by Joni Jackson, a 6th dan Maui Ki-Aikido instructor. This intro class will be structured off of the fundamental principles of Shin Shin Toitsu (mind and body unified). Go online for more info. 10am. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 South Market, Wailuku); 808-283-9226; mauiaikido.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ki-Aikido

