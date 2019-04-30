The 8th Annual Paddle Imua will travel from Maliko Gulch to Kahului Harbor on Saturday, May 4th. The event has been a Maui tradition for over 43 years, and all proceeds of the race go directly to Imua Family Services. The multi-event paddling race is always a good time, so make sure to bring your family and friends down to support. There’ll be lots of sportsmanship, awards, massage tents, food, hula, live music, a post-event beer garden, and more. Go online for more information, to register, and to donate. Paddle Imua, Maliko Gulch; paddleimua.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Paddle Imua

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events