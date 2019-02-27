The 8th Annual Maui 5K starts at Maalaea Harbor Shops on Monday, March 3rd. The Maui 5K seeks to promote health and fitness for Hawaii’s children by giving our schools the ability to increase participation in youth sports and recreation programs. There’ll be a timed 5K race and a fun (untimed) 1-mile run/walk for keiki and adults. 100% of event profits will be donated to the athletic programs of participating schools. $10-$40. 7am-10am. Maui Ocean Center, (300 Maalaea Rd.); 808-271-4057; facebook.com/maui5k
photo credit Donna Ho
