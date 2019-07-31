8th Annual Kraig Vickers Run at Keopuoloani Park

The 8th Annual Kraig Vickers Run will be at Keopuolani Park on Sunday, August 4th. The annual event is a homage to Maui’s own Kraig M.K. Vickers, a senior chief explosive ordnance disposal technician of the US Navy’s Special Warfare Development Group that was killed in active duty in August of 2011. The event also honors 21 other members from his team, and nine military support personnel that fought in combat operations in Afghanistan. There’ll be a 5K, 3K, and a walk. $20. 7:30am. Keopuolani Park, (Keopuolani Parkway, Kahului).

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kraig Vickers Honor Run

