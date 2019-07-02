34th Annual Parking Lot Sale at Second Wind

The 34th Annual Parking Lot Sale will be at Second Wind in Kahului on Saturday, July 6th. Here’s your chance to scoop up a grip of water sports clothing, accessories, and hard goods at 15-70 percent off. There’ll be food and refreshments all day, a surfboard and brand new Yakima truck rack raffle, dresses and swimwear for $20, surfboards starting at $295, and SUPs starting at $595. Here’s a great event to get the whole family set for the summer! 9am-6pm. Second Wind, (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7467; secondwind.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Second Wind

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events