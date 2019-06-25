The 2019 Molokai Holokai Fest is happening on Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th. The two-day festival is an opportunity for all stand-up paddle and paddle racers (amateur to pro) to celebrate a community-driven water sports event with healthy competition and camaraderie. Here’s an opportunity to engage in the Moloka‘i community, spread ethos and aloha. For more information contact Clare Seeger Mawae at 808-336-0946 or [email protected]; (Island of Molokai); Molokaiholokai.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Youth in Motion

