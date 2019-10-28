2019 Ka‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational at Ka‘anapali Golf Courses

The 2019 Ka‘anapali Classic – Collegiate Invitational will be at Ka‘anapali Golf Courses from Thursday, October 31st until Sunday, November 3rd. Here’s your chance to see golfers from over 20 universities across America compete in a 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Avid golfers, aspiring golfers, and all walking spectators are invited to watch the tournament daily. The official practice round begins on Thursday at 12:30pm (shotgun start). Go online for more info. Ka’anapali Golf Courses, Royal Course, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-3691; kaanapaligolfcourses.com

photo courtesy of Melissa Dupuis

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events