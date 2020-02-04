Soulpreneur Workshop at Soulasana Yoga in Kahului

The Soulpreneur Workshop will be at Soulasana Yoga in Kahului on Saturday, February 8th. All soulpreneurs (spiritually-minded entrepreneurs) are invited to attend and learn new skills to up level your business. Business tips covered will discuss how to grow and scale your business, and spiritual tools will be discussed to help you overcome fears. The workshop will be taught by Amy Lohr. Go online for more information. 12pm. Soulasana Yoga, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); soulasanayoga.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Amy Lynn Lohr

