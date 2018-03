Ron Artis II and The Truth will be at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia on Friday, April 6. Hawaii’s own power funk trio will bring the house down with their electrified funk and soul music vibes. This will definitely be a popular show, so rally all of your friends and purchase your tickets early! 21+. $20. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo: TRIM Multimedia