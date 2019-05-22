California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on December 13th. Composed of musicians Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley, and Marley D. Williams, the international reggae phenomenon known for their creativity will be spreading the positive vibes once again. Opening the show will be Through the Roots. This is definitely going to be a night full of positive vibrations, good times and lots of skanking.

Tickets: $29.50-$49.50/GA (All Ages); $69.50/VIP (21+).

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, MAY 23 TO MACC MEMBERS AND FRIDAY, MAY 24 TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

Purchase online at: Bampproject.com OR Mauiarts.org

Image courtesy Bamp Project