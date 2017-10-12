Quizunderstood: Do you know what film festival award ‘Kuleana’ just won?

1. On Oct. 6, Hawaii News Now reported that the Campaign Spending Commission filed a complaint against Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa, saying his campaign misrepresented donations to about 40 nonprofit organizations (a charge Arakawa calls “vindictive” and “frivolous”). According to the HNN story, what’s the total value of the contributions in question?

A. $10,000

B. $20,000

C. $30,000

D. $40,000

E. $50,000

2. On Oct. 4, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin released a quarterly report on the submission of sexual assault evidence kits for testing. According to the report, a total of 1,156 kits have so far been submitted for testing from Hawaii’s four counties. Of that total, how many came from Maui County?

A. 86

B. 107

C. 131

D. 455

E. 832

3. On Oct. 4, filmmaker Brian Kohne announced that his Maui-made movie Kuleana had won the “Best of Fest” award at which film festival?

A. Santa Cruz Film Festival

B. Seattle International Film Festival

C. Guam International Film Festival

D. New Zealand International Film Festival

E. Phoenix Film Festival

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–$40,000

2: A–86

3: C–Guam International Film Festival

Photo of Kuleana courtesy Malama Pono Productions