Quizunderstood: Do you know how many people showed up to see Oprah Winfrey at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center?

1. On June 23, Governor David Ige released a list of bills he intends to veto. Which of the following was NOT on the list (meaning it will become law)?

A. SB 895–Relating to Criminal Trespass

B. SB 1240–Relating to Aquatic Life

C. SB 410–Relating to Collective Bargaining

D. HB 523–Relating to Recycling

E. HB 2–Relating to Agriculture

2. Also on June 23, a Second Circuit jury ruled in favor of Ke‘eaumoku Kapu and against Makila Land Co. in a case dealing with a 3.4 acre kuleana parcel in Lahaina’s Kaua‘ula Valley. According to attorney Lance Collins, who represented Kapu, when did Makila Land Co. first seek to quiet title on the parcel?

A. 1998

B. 2002

C. 2006

D. 2009

E. 2012

3. On June 26, Oprah Winfrey spoke at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. About how many people showed up?

A. 1,000

B. 3,000

C. 5,000

D. 10,000

E. Everyone currently residing on the planet Earth.

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: A–SB 895–Relating to Criminal Trespass

2: B–2002

3: C–5,000

Image of Oprah Winfrey: Annika Laas/Wikimedia Commons