There’s a Protecting Hawai‘i Sea Turtles Talk at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, June 20th. The presentation will be led by Hannah Bernard, an award-winning marine biologist that has over 35 years of experience with research and programs protecting marine life. Bernard will talk about the various risks that sea turtles face today. There’ll also be a screening of Jay April and Lou Diliberto’s film Red Turtle Rising. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Thomas Shahan

