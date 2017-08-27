Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Potters For Life Fundraiser at Nalu’s South Shore Grill

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s “Potters For Life” Fundraiser will be at Nalu’s South Shore Grill from Saturday, Sept. 2 until Monday, Sept. 4. It’s a three-day pottery sale and attendees find handmade, food-safe, durable and high-fired pottery created by local artists like Sookie Kunst, Pat Lynch, Anne Jenny and Chris Goodwin. There’ll also be clay demos, daily tea ceremonies (@2pm) and many opportunities to support Pacific Cancer Foundation’s life-saving and life-supporting programs. Free. 12pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Pacificcancerfoundation.org
Photo: Flickr/Susy Morris
Comments