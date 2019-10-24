Night Marchers Premiers on Maui! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 24th-October 30th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

BEFORE YOU KNOW IT -Comedy, Drama- Quirky comedy involving neurotic sisters who discover the mom they thought was dead is actually alive and a theatre actress. 98min

BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] SEOUL LIVE VIEWING – Concert- BTS A.R.M.Y. get ready for 3 hours of Korean Boy Band action. 210 min

THE EXORCIST (1973) DIRECTORS CUT – R – Horror- The classic body possession tale of a 12 year old girl. 122 min

ISA PA WITH FEELINGS -NR- Foreign – Romantic comedy between a young deaf guy and who teaches a girl sign language. 100 min

JUDY – PG-13 – Biography, Drama, History – Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in the winter season of 1968 performing a series of legendary concerts. 118min.

LUZIA — CIRQUE DU SOLEIL IN CINEMA -NR-Concert/Special Events- Cirque’s acclaimed Luzia for one night only. 95 min

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA: MANON LIVE -NR-Concert/Special Events- Massenet’s Manon performed. 255 min

NIGHTMARCHERS – With an ensemble cast and production team, made up entirely of local talent, Night Marchers was produced on the Big Island by Brent and Blake Cousins. A Hollywood reality television producer travels to Hawaii to hunt for the paranormal legend and document the existence of Night Marchers. What he and his camera crew experience is far more than they bargained for.

SPIRITED AWAY – STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 – PG- animation – A young girl moves to the suburbs and crosses over into a whole new world of witches, spirits and gods. 140 min.

NOW PLAYING

ABOMINABLE – PG – Animation – Dreamworks presents a hero’s journey with Yi, a young Chinese girl, who finds a Yeti in her secret hideout at promises to take him home. Yi teams up with a couple of other kids and their adventure takes them through nature, sans their handheld devices. Directed and written by Jill Culton. 95 min.

ADDAMS FAMILY PG – Animated/Comedy – Creepy fun for the whole family! Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Granny go up against a shady real estate agent who wants them out of the hood. 85min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

GEMINI MAN PG13- Action/Sci-Fi- What happens when Will Smith is cloned and the young Will Smith is sent to kill old Will Smith. At least one Will Smith is bound to survive.115min.

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

JEXI R-Comedy- Adam Devine stars as the dumbshit dependent upon his handheld device, only thing is his “Siri” has serious control issues. 84 min

JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD – R – Action – Stallone’s badass, bloody, booby-trappin’ character Rambo dusts off the cobwebs and goes another round. 89 min.

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP – R – Action/Comedy – Woody Harrelson and his motley crew of zombie apocalypse survivors go out on the American road again and kick ass in this zombie satire. 100 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 11:00 1:10 3:25 5:40 7:50

Addams Family PG -THU 11:45 1:45 3:45 5:45 7:45 FRI-SAT 11:45 1:45 3:45 5:45 7:50 9:50 MON-WED 11:45 1:45 3:45 5:45 7:50

Gemini R-THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 5:10 7:00 7:45 FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:30 SUN-WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00

Isa Pa With Feelings -NR- FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:30 SUN-WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00

Joker-R-THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10 FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10 9:45 SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:10

Zombieland 2: Double Tap-NR-THU 10:35 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 FRI-SAT 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45 SUN-WED 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

BTS World Tour ‘love Yourself : Speak Yourself’ [the Final] Seoul Live Viewing – SUN 5:00

Luzia — Cirque Du Soleil in Cinema – TUE 7:00

Nightmarchers – FRI-WED 12:40 2:50 5:00 7:10 9:20

The Metropolitan Opera: Manon Live – SAT 12:55

Spirited Away – Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 – SUN 12:55 WED 7:00

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Abominable -PG- THU 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20

Addams Family-PG- THU 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 FRI-SAT 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 9:10 10:50 SUN-MON 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10 6:45 8:25 TUE-WED 12:00 1:40 2:15 3:55 4:30 6:10

Before You Know It -PG13- SAT 10:30 12:21 WED 7:30 9:21

The Exorcist -R- TUE 7:30 9:42

Gemini R-THU 1:20 3:30 4:20 6:30 7:20 9:30

Joker-R-THU 1:00 3:15 4:00 6:15 7:10 9:25 FRI-SAT 1:00 3:15 4:20 6:35 7:20 9:35 10:05 12:20 SUN-WED 1:00 3:15 4:20 6:35 7:20 9:35

Judy -PG13 – FRI-SAT 12:30 2:41 3:30 5:41 7:00 9:11 9:30 11:41 SUN-WED 12:30 2:41 3:30 5:41 7:00 9:11

Maleficent-PG- THU 1:00 3:12 4:10 6:22 7:00 9:12 FRI-SAT 1:10 3:22 4:10 6:22 7:10 9:22 9:55 12:07 SUN-WED 1:10 3:22 4:10 6:22 7:10 9:22

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

