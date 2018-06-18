New concept restaurant now open at Sheraton



ROCKsalt, the new concept restaurant at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa spearheaded by Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, features a menu with globally-inspired share plates that are described as playful, flavorful and alluring. ROCKsalt’s menu features small plates, large plates, sweet plates and sides, all of which are meant for sharing. The restaurant’s food is presented in a comfortable setting where locals and visitors can gather, connect and talk story while enjoying exotic spices, ingredients and flavor profiles that are married with fresh local products from Hawaii farms.

“The name ROCKsalt came in thinking about the history and importance of salt across cultures, combined with our resort’s iconic location at Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock),” said Executive Chef Honda. “In addition to being used to flavor food, salt was traditionally used for commerce, and is viewed as sacred in many cultures. We took inspiration from the vibrant Hawaiian sea salts that are signature to the islands, like black lava salt and red alaea salt. It’s an ingredient that represents a harmonious blend between land and sea.”

The eclectic dishes on the ROCKsalt menu include sweet potatoes with pickled mustard seeds, crème fraiche and baby arugula; kombu cured Hawaiian Kanpachi with carrot dashi, pickled limu, lotus root, cucumber and radish; sizzling shaking beef with Asian greens, pickled radish, sweet soy and fried garlic; and rotating specials like house-made daily pasta, and porridge and ragout. Sweet plates elevate flavors reminiscent of childhood, like the “nutter butter,” with Arlette pastry, candied pecans, vanilla bean ice cream, dulce de leche, and peanut butter dust; and the poi donuts, with powdered sugar and salted lilikoi caramel.

“Our culinary team has been having a lot of fun collaborating on ROCKsalt’s menu,” said Honda. “We hope that locals and visitors bring their friends and family to the restaurant for a lively atmosphere where they get the opportunity to try playful, innovative dishes with a global flair. We’re excited to bring this new dining experience to Ka‘anapali.”

A fresh cocktail program, extensive wine list and craft beer selections–developed by the resort’s Director of Restaurants and Bars Sarah Brown–were selected to complement the menu. Featured cocktails incorporate Hawaii-produced spirits, house-made infusions, innovative syrups and shrubs, dehydrated garnishes and more.

ROCKsalt is now open daily for breakfast from 6:30 – 11 a.m., and for dinner from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 808-921-4600 or through Yelp Reservations. For more information, visit rocksaltmaui.com and Instagram at @rocksaltmaui.

Photo courtesy of Sheraton Maui