Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / New Coconut Poll! Is The County Council trying to push last minute decisions through? VOTE!

New Coconut Poll! Is The County Council trying to push last minute decisions through? VOTE!

by Leave a Comment

Discussion 11/26/2018 : Do you think the Maui County Council is trying to push last-minute decisions through before the new members take office?

Last week we talked about the council’s deliberation of controversial items (like the appropriation for $40m for the Wailuku Civic Complex) in the last few weeks before the newly elected councilmembers take office.

See our article: https://mauitime.com/news/politics/lame-duck-council-makes-moves-in-final-weeks-before-the-new-members-take-office-the-council-deliberates-controversial-items/

Share your opinion and comment below or to [email protected] to have your voice heard and for a chance to appear in print!

Take The Poll: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LameDuckCouncil

Comments

comments