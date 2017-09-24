Zeptember VIII at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea

Zeptember VIII will be at Mulligan’s on the Blue on Saturday, Sept. 30. This is one of the most anxiously awaited concerts of the year, celebrating the music of Led Zeppelin with a slew of Maui’s most amazing musicians. For their eighth year, guests can take a trip back to Earl’s Court in 1975 with a high energy show full of exciting performances, dancing and entertainment. $35 pre-sale ticket are available at Alice in Hulaland, 808 on Main, 808 Deli, Las Pinatas of Maui or Mulligan’s. $45 at the door. (Cash Only). 21+. 6pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

1977 photo of Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant: Jim Summaria