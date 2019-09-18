ZepMaui X at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

ZepMaui X will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, September 21st. As one of the most anticipated live music events of the year, all can look forward to a full-fledged rock concert with a host of Maui’s most favorite musicians and guest artists. Celebrate the music of Led Zeppelin in style with exciting performances, lots of passion, dancing, food, and more. $17/(17 and under), $45/GA, $79 for VIP (21+ only). Gates open at 5:30pm. Show starts at 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Zeptember

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events