ZEPMAUI IX at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

This year, ZEPMAUI IX will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Celebrating their 9th year, Maui music lovers are once again invited to gather and honor all things Led Zeppelin. Guests can take a trip back in time with a high-energy show full of exciting performances, dancing, food, and entertainment. ZepMaui is now an all-ages event, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Willie K Cancer Fund. Go online for ticket options. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ZepMaui

