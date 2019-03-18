Zakir Hussain & Niladri Kumar will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, March 21st. Here’s a rare opportunity to see world renowned tabla and sitar musicians on Maui. Hussain is a tabla virtuoso, composer, producer, percussionist, and the eldest son of legendary tabla player, Utah Allah Rakha. His musical portfolio includes playing with members of the Beatles, Grateful Dead, and so much more. His accolades are astounding! Expect classical Indian music, experimental jams, and a surprise appearance by the electric sitar. For this show, punctuality is required! Late-comers will not be permitted to enter the theater until after the first piece is over. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Paul Joseph

