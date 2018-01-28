The Young Artist Showcase Concert will be at the Iao Theater on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra, see the winners of the Youth Concerto Competition: Yxing Gao (violin), Ylang Guo (violin), Bryce Clearing Sky (piano) and Jonah Ellsworth (cello). $27-55. Showtimes are Saturday 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday 3-5pm. There will also be a Conversation with the Conductor at 1:30pm on Sunday only. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauichamberorchestra.org
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
