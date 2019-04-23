Yossoupha Sidibe will perform at Mandala Ethnic Arts in Pa‘ia on Saturday, April 27th. Sidibe is a Senegalese, West African kora (African harp) musician, known to break out of traditional styles with his unique fusion of reggae, Sufi chanting, and western music. Here’s a rare night of music to enjoy on Maui Nui! $15-$20 sliding scale. 7pm. Mandala Ethnic Arts, (29 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); mandalaecohomes.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Yossoupha Sidibe
