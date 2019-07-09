World Disco Competition at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

The World Disco Competition is happening at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Friday, July 12th. Hosted by DJ Casey Jones and Hey Guy, the event is sure to be a blast! Get funky at The Monkey and show off your disco moves. If you need inspiration, go to Youtube and search “world disco competition.” Space is limited, teams should sign up ahead of time. There’ll be dance and costume competitions, prizes given away, and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/A.Currell

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events