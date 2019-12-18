Maui Time

Winter Solstice Event at Heritage Hall in Paia

There’s a Winter Solstice Event at Heritage Hall in Pa‘ia on Saturday, December 21st. The gathering is presented by Maui Sound Healing Tribe and Sacred Sound Alchemy. Attendees can look forward to a beautiful celebration of sound, mantra, raga, chanting, and world instruments. World famous tabla player Daniel Paul is the special guest for the evening. Advanced tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20-$35. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); mauiheritagehall.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Rasa Priya

