Winter Pops at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Winter Pops will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, February 23rd. For this season’s edition, the special guests are Keola and Moanalani Beamer. Keola is a master slack key guitarist, and Moanalani is a kumu hula. Surely, it will be a beautiful afternoon of music, hula, chant, and mele. $22-$60+. Half-price for students 18 and under w/ID (except for $22 seats). 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments