Willie K’s BluesFest at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Willie K’s annual BluesFest will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 5th. As usual, attendees can look forward to one of the best musical events of the year. For the 2019 show, special guests include Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Tavana, John Akapo, Gretchen Rhodes, Dave Mason, and Alice Cooper. For more information, go online. $10-$65. Gates open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; williekbluesfest.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaiian Bluesman