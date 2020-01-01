Willie K Bluesfest at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Willie K’s Annual Bluesfest will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 4th. Year, after year, this is one of the most anxiously awaited music festivals on Maui. Expect an electrifying event with special guests like Gretchen Rhodes, John Akapo, The Deborah Vial Band, and special appearances by Alice Cooper, Dave Mason, and more. $10-$250. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

