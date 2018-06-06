There’ll be a Willie K Benefit Concert at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Tuesday, June 12th. Music will be provided by Mick Fleetwood, Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes. All ages are welcome to attend and all proceeds will go to Willie’s battle with cancer. Go online for tickets. Will call is at 5pm. VIP/Meet-and-Greet is at 6pm. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Willie K