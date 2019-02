Henry Kapono’s Welcome to My Paradise Concert will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, February 28th. Welcome to My Paradise is Kapono’s 20th solo album, and he’ll be performing it in its entirety. The songs celebrate his love of life, and the belief that everybody can achieve their best life by embracing each day. He’ll also perform some of his classics. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC