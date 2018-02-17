Weekend Takeover with Z-Trip at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon 

The Weekend Takeover with Z-Trip will happen at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24. DJ Z-TRIP will return to Maui for two concerts, “Digital vs. Vinyl.” Friday’s show will be a “pedal-to-the-metal” performance with Jay P. On Saturday, Z-TRIP will spin vintage classics with his vinyl records. Purchase your tickets early–these shows will definitely sell out. Early bird tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25-$35. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy Mark Tarone