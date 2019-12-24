WAR at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

WAR will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, December 28th. America’s Grammy Award-winning classic rock band is touring the U.S. for their 50th anniversary tours, and everyone is invited! See the combined musical talents of Leroy “Lonnie” Jordan, (keyboard, vocals), Stuart Ziff (guitar, vocals), Marcos Reyes (percussion), Scott Martin (saxophone), Stanley Behrens (harmonica, vocals and saxophone), Rene Camacho (bass), and Sal Rodrigues (drums) on stage at the MACC. $15-$125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments