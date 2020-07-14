Virtual CD Release Concert for Lei Nāhonoapi‘ilani – Nā Mele Hou

Tune into Facebook Live this Friday, July 17 at 5:30pm to view the CD Release Concert of Lei Nāhonoapi’ilani – Nā Mele Hou.

Free and open to the public amid the fluctuating developments of COVID-19, viewers can hear the music and learn the stories behind them from the comfort and safety of their own personal device, anywhere.

A companion to the 2019 album of “traditional” mele, find here 15 newly composed mele, expressions of aloha ‘āina, for the storied places, people and work of West Maui. These recordings, and the many mele in the recent publication, “Lei Nāhonoapi‘ilani: Songs of West Maui,” serve to memorialize and strengthen the community commitment to aloha ‘āina.

The CD’s are available at mele.com and the songbook at KamehamehaPublishing.org

