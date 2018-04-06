Vieux Farka Toure at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Vieux Farka Toure will play the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, April 12. Called the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara,” he’s the son of Ali Farka Toure, a Grammy-winning Malian musician. Hear songs from his album Mon Pays, which is French for “My Country.” This is sure to be an inspiring and beautiful performance. This show will also have a dance floor! $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC