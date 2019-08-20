UNICEF’s Water for Guinea Benefit at Island Fresh Cafe in Paia

UNICEF’s Water for Guinea Benefit is happening at Island Fresh Cafe in Paia on Friday, August 23rd. The community is invited to help raise funds for Water For Guinea, a UNICEF program which aims to improve access to safe water in the rural communities of Guinea. The evening will feature a traditional Guinean drum and dance performance by Village Pulse with Youssouf Koumbassa and Sekou Camara, dancing with the JUMP START BAND, and an African dinner available for purchase. $20. 7-10:30pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); unicefusa.org/waterforguinea

photo courtesy of Nina Marie Costa

