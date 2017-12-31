Uncle Willie K’s BBQ Blues Fest at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Willie K’s BBQ Blues Fest will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Jan. 6. This is one of the biggest music festivals on Maui, so bring the whole ohana down for a great evening of music and food. There will be many surprise musical guests, so pick up tickets early. $10 (Kids 2-12 General Admission), $40 (Adult General Admission), $65, $85 and a limited number of $250 VIP packages. Gates open at 5pm. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Uncle Willie K’s BBQ Blues Fest