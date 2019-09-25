There’s a Ukulele Workshop at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, September 28th. The class will be taught by Kathy and Roy Sakuma. The class is geared for all ages (child and adult), and specifically for beginning to intermediate ‘ukulele players. Students must be able to hold C, F, and G7 chords. Please bring your own ‘ukulele, notepaper, and pencil. No reservations required. Free. Registration starts at 9am. Class begins at 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Uke Chords

