There’ll be two East Meets West Festival Concerts at King Kekaulike High School: one on Friday, June 29th and another on Saturday, June 30th. On Friday, the pre-show concert will be with June Skies Combo and Tanama Colibri. The night will feature cultural dance performances led by renowned San Francisco choreographer Sammay with UH Maui Dance Club, Dance International Foundation and Zenshin Daiko. Saturday, saxophonist Joie Taylor will join June Skies Combo for the opening pre-show. The Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra and King Kekaulike High School’s Na Ali‘i Big Band will follow. Food will be available for purchase. $15 per day. 6-8pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); JazzMaui.org; EastMeetsWestMaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Jazz Maui