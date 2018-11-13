Tropical’s 20th Anniversary Tour at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

Tropical’s 20th Anniversary Tour makes a stop at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, November 17th. In anticipation for their spring 2019 festival, the Maui house music community (and new friends) are invited to a full blown celebration of music with Ben Annand (Tropical), the Maui House Collective, and DJs Andrew Dana, Benjamin Zerbe, and Markiss Knobs. 21+. $10+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ben Annand
