Tranquility Bass Station at Casanova Makawao

Tranquility Bass Station will happen at Casanova Makawao on Saturday, May 26th. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, Maui late-nighters are invited to orbit in the magnetosphere of Makawao and lose themselves into the dark matter of CasaSUPERnova. The MBF Fleet will guide you on a cosmic evening of bass music and electro- grooves. Visuals will be provided by Professor LightWAV and lighting by Galaxy Laser and Light. 21+. $15 at the door, $5 off with costume. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Cosmosfestivalmaui.com

photo courtesy Fuzz Box Productions